Megan Thee Stallion Dances In Style, Excitedly Teases Cardi B Collab Single’s Release

Everyone's anticipating the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's (semi) musical return with "BONGOS," whether you're excited for it or not. The track absolutely took over social media without even coming out yet, and ahead of its Friday (September 8) release date, many wonder how it'll shape up. Are we getting another "WAP"-style hit from the femcees or something else entirely? After all, it's been a while since Megan dropped new material, and it seems like she's really looking forward to it. Moreover, she posted a video on Instagram of her dancing excitedly while doing her makeup and hair with the caption "Good Morninggg! BONGOS OUT AT MIDNIGHT."

Of course, the Texas MC is just as excited as the Bronx spitter, who recently joked about making "BONGOS" scratch-and-sniff CDs. Not only that, but she was also left speechless when asked whether Beyoncé is going to be on her next album. Considering the chemistry that Megan The Stallion and her fellow Houston superstar shared on "S*vage," there's reason to believe a Cardi Bey collab would also be impressive. In just a couple of hours, we'll see just how great this team-up turns out.

Megan Thee Stallion Dances As She Waits For "BONGOS"

However, that's not all that the 28-year-old has to think about this week, although the other instance is a bit odd. Megan Thee Stallion recently received new platinum certifications for tracks like "Sweetest Pie" with Dua Lipa and "Cash S**t." Also, Traumanize was certified gold by the RIAA over a year since its official release in August of 2022. While it's definitely reason to celebrate, many felt that their label, 1501 Entertainment, shouldn't be celebrating this as they did, as they took to Instagram to congratulate Meg.

For those unaware, the "NDA" artist is not in a good place with her label at the moment, stemming from contract issues and other allegations. As such, many fans rushed to her defense in the label's comments section, saying that they didn't do anything to contribute to these songs. Regardless, it seems like "BONGOS" might be another step in Megan's career that will further distance her from negativity and further toward a resurgence. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

