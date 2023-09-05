Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Collab Single “BONGOS” Drops This Week

After such a long time waiting for a comeback from these two femcees, fans are going wild over their big splash return.

The Bardi Gang and the Hotties are losing their minds on social media right now, because what they’ve been waiting for is finally here. Amid a lot of successful singles, features, legal drama, relationship drama, and a whole lot else, both femcees have been relatively quiet on the solo music release front. However, that all changed on Monday (September 4) when Cardi B finally followed up her promise for a big announcement. What’s more is that this actually confirms previous rumors and brings us not just one rap return, but two. Moreover, she and Megan Thee Stallion will release their new single “BONGOS” this week, on Friday (September 8).

Of course, this is incredibly exciting news for fans of either artist, or for people that want another smash rap hit. After all, these are the two ladies that brought us “WAP”: how could they not have another banger on their hands? No matter what Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion bring us this time, though, it still marks the start of the former’s new album rollout, presumably. The Invasion Of Privacy era is no more, and after five years of waiting, it’s a welcome treat.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “BONGOS” Comes Out This Week

Sure, this is confirmation that followed an innumerable amount of teases, hints, and speculation about the Bronx MC’s next moves. Said excitement also goes for Megan Thee Stallion. Regardless, Cardi B seems more ready than ever to usher in a new phase of her career for fans. “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she told Vogue Mexico in an August cover story (which didn’t age well, but hey, we’re not complaining). “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

Meanwhile, fans wonder whether this will mark a stylistic shift for either artist. Are we getting another hip-hop trunk-knocker and club rager, or is there something fresh to uncover? We’ll have to wait until this Friday to see. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

