Cardi B Shares Update On Her New Album

Cardi once again promises fans that a new album is in the works.

Cardi B’s massively successful debut album Invasion Of Privacy was released 5 years ago in 2018 and has yet to receive a follow-up. While she’s teased fans occasionally about releasing a follow-up, it’s been a while since she really touched on the idea of a forthcoming project. That streak was broken by a new interview in Vogue Mexico. In the interview, she gives details on when fans can expect both a new single from her, and eventually a new album.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” Cardi B explained. She further elaborated on when the plans will be set in motion and clarified that once her new era starts it will unfold in rapid-fire fashion. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon,’ she assures. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

Cardi B’s New Album Could Be Coming Soon

While Cardi B hasn’t released a new album in years she hasn’t been quiet. In the meantime, she’s released a number of major hit singles including “WAP,” “Press,” “Up,” and “Money.” This year, she’s jumped on a number of other rappers’ songs as a feature. She joined Latto on the song “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The song immediately soared into the top 20 of the Hot 100. She also teamed up with FendiDa Rapper for a hard-hitting and sexually charged single called “Point Me 2.”

Back in July, Cardi teamed up with her husband Offset for a new collaborative single called “JEALOUSY.” The song played into public perception of the couple following many years in the limelight. What do you think of Cardi B’s comments in her new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

