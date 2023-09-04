Cardi B Responds To “Delusional Minds” Hating On Her Upcoming Announcement

Cardi B’s sophomore album has been a long time coming, but it seems the New Yorker might finally have an update for us today (September 4). Over the weekend she revealed via Instagram that she had a “big announcement to make” on Monday, and while the Bardi Gang is definitely excited to hear what she has to say, haters aren’t holding back on expressing their discontent. When @theneighborhoodtalk reposted Cardi’s message on their blog, the Hustlers actress couldn’t help but peak in the comment section. She obviously wasn’t pleased by what she read.

“THESE COMMENTS ARE VICIOUS 😮😮,” the 30-year-old replied to her haters. “Soooo… In y’all delusional minds I’m supposed to drop WHEN? In 2025???” Cardi asked. It seems The Barbz in particular are upset about the Grammy Award winner potentially confirming the arrival of her next LP later this year, shortly after Nicki Minaj did the same. “B**ches been dropping every month and I still stuck with my plans,” Bardi reminded readers.

Cardi B Acknowledges Her “Viscious” Haters

“So now I gotta wait six months after b**ches dropped?” the fashionista’s rant continued. “Do I need permission or something? 😂 See y’all tomorrow 😉.” Cardi teased. It’s obviously still early in the day so we have yet to hear from her, but still, hip-hop heads are eager to hear what the lyricist has to say. We’ve heard her on hit singles like “JEALOUSY” with Offset, as well as FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The last time Bardi gave us a single of her own was in summer 2022 when she linked up with Kanye West and Lil Durk on “Hot S**t.”

In lighter news, September hasn’t been all drama for Cardi B so far. In fact, the mother of two began her month by debuting her stunning new photos on the cover of Vogue Mexico‘s latest issue. Check those out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

