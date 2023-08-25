Cardi B Looks Grown & Glam On “Vogue Mexico” September Cover: Photos

Cardi B is obviously a woman who comes from humble beginnings. Now that she’s established herself as a household name in rap, the mother of two has no problem indulging herself in luxury fashion. When invited to events like Fashion Week or the Met Gala, she’s always known to be among the best-dressed. It helps that her other half, Offset, has a keen sense of style too. On Friday (August 25), Cardi’s most recent career milestone was revealed. The multi-talent landed a Vogue Mexico cover, which shows her looking undeniably grown and glamorous.

The 30-year-old finally shared the photos with her Instagram followers this afternoon. Her long, beautiful, black hair was worn in a blown-out wavy style. Her face was sporting a dewy, natural makeup look. Most of the Grammy Award winner’s famously curvy body was hidden beneath an oversized blue coat. In the accompanying images, we get an up-close look at Cardi’s “Wave” face tattoo, dedicated to her son, as well as the massive earrings she rocked to match her outfit.

Cardi B Continues to Prove Her Elite Fashion Sense

On the third slide, the glamorous black and white dress worn by the Hustlers actress emphasized her bodacious behind. Her stylist accessorized her with leather gloves reaching up to her mid-arm, leaving her looking like a beautiful movie villain. For the final snap – our personal favourite – Cardi paired a sequin skirt with an elegant white wrap top. She tilted her head while looking at the camera, her radiant face surrounded by a voluminous head of hair.

As Cardi B continues to soar to new heights in her career, the 30-year-old’s long-standing beef with Tasha K continues to drag her down. The embattled YouTuber remains to be nearly $4M in debt to the New Yorker and recently offered to pay her just $200K of the remaining amount and call it even. Read more about that at the link below, and check out Cardi’s full interview with Vogue Mexico here.

