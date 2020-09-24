magazine cover
- StreetwearCardi B Looks Grown & Glam On "Vogue Mexico" September Cover: PhotosIn the accompanying interview, Cardi spoke about her marriage to Offset, upcoming music, and other hot topics.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Faces Backlash For Alleged Satanism Over New Magazine CoverThe rapper is once again accused of worshipping the devil.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureRihanna Magazine Covers: The Best FeaturesSuperstar Rihanna has been the muse for countless magazine covers, delivering megawatt style and ambition along with her natural glamour.By Erin Haley
- Pop CultureTwitter Drags Mariah The Scientist For "Cosplaying As A Baby Momma" On Magazine CoverThe singer-songwriter later tweeted "Everything I do get y’all tight, hate that for you."By Jada Ojii
- StreetwearKim Kardashian & Her Booty Cover Interview Magazine's "American Dream" IssueIn her cover story interview, the mother of four said she would "probably have a big vintage resale business" if she wasn't famous.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearHalle Bailey Confirms She's In Love With DDG In "Essence" Cover Story With Big Sister Chloe"As much as people think I’m so confident, 80 percent of the time I feel the complete opposite of that," Chloe admitted in the duo's interview.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHilary Duff Poses Nude In Latest Magazine Cover Shoot: "I'm Proud Of My Body"Hilary Duff is looking stronger and sexier than ever.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearZendaya Graces The Cover Of Interview Magazine & Fans Can’t Get EnoughOnce again, people can’t help but remind Tom Holland how lucky he is.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Says She's Working On New Music & Addresses Opinions On Her PersonalityThe Harper’s Baazar September cover star tells it all.
By Taya Coates
- MusicIggy Azalea Lands Cover of "Harpers Bazaar Vietnam," Talks New Album & TourIn her cover story for "Harpers Bazaar Vietnam," Iggy Azalea discusses everything she has in store for 2021.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRihanna Stuns In Sheer On Her Self-Styled "Vogue Italia" CoverThe mogul styled and photographed herself for the “The do it yourself issue.”By Madusa S.
- GramPeople Are Really Confused About Lil Uzi Vert & JT's New Magazine CoverNobody is quite sure how to react to Lil Uzi Vert and JT's steamy new magazine cover.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureSaweetie Flaunts Her Curves On The Cover Of CosmopolitanThe artist graced the cover of the April issue.By Madusa S.
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Wears A Skirt On Nylon Magazine CoverMachine Gun Kelly might be trying to get under Candace Owens' skin by wearing a skirt on the cover of Nylon Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKamala Harris Is On ELLE's November CoverDemocratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears on the November cover of ELLE Magazine.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureLizzo Says "Being Fat Is Normal"Lizzo speaks with Vogue magazine in a new cover story.By Noor Lobad