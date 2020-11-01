Noor Lobad
- Original ContentAuto-Tune In Hip-Hop: A Brief History From T-Pain To FutureSince its first iteration in the late ‘90s, Auto-Tune has, for better or for worse, turned into something of a Pandora’s Box. Today, we’re diving into the history of the controversial, ever-evolving pitch-correcting software. By Noor Lobad
- TVLisaRaye McCoy & Mother Face Off In Explosive Argument On "Iyanla: Fix My Life"Things get heated between the McCoys in this weeks episode of "Iyanla: Fix My Life"By Noor Lobad
- TVWendy WIlliams Disses Bow Wow On Air: "Name One Hit Record"The sporadic Wendy Williams vs. Bow Wow beef continues. By Noor Lobad
- MusicBig Sean & Jhene Aiko Send Each Other Cute Congrats Over GRAMMY NominationsBig Sean and Jhene Aiko rejoiced on Twitter after both securing Grammy nominations. By Noor Lobad
- TVNetflix Removes "Chappelle's Show" Because Dave Chappelle Wasn't Being PaidThe streaming platform quietly removed the show overnight, upon the comedian’s request. By Noor Lobad
- InterviewsDJ Paul's "Mafia Radio": Nigerian Artist Zlatan Talks Overcoming Poverty & #EndSARSIn this week’s episode of HNHH & DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio” Podcast, Nigerian artist, Zlatan, talks about using music as a vessel to lift him from poverty and sheds light on the SARS humanitarian crisis.By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir: The Wopsters' Best Moments (Instagram Gallery)All hail hip-hop's royal couple.By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsAsian Doll Continues To Mourn King Von With Flashback Photos“We use to act like 2 teenagers in love,” Asian Doll wrote about her relationship with Von.By Noor Lobad
- StreetwearTravis Scott Releases Gucci Mane x Jeezy "Verzuz" MerchTravis Scott came in hot with a merch release to commemorate last night’s iconic “Verzuz” battle. By Noor Lobad
- GramKulture Crashes Cardi B's Sultry Instagram VideoKulture wanted in on Cardi B’s camera time. By Noor Lobad
- MusicNicki Minaj Surprise Releases "Pink Friday" Super Deluxe EditionNicki Minaj released a “Pink Friday” Super Deluxe to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her debut album. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeR. Kelly's Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial Set For AprilR.Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial was originally delayed due to COVID-19. By Noor Lobad
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Eric Bellinger Talks Ghostwriting & Winning A GrammyIn the third episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Academy Award-winning songwriter and singer Eric Bellinger talks about ghostwriting, winning a grammy, and how to make it in music in 2020. By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsInstagam Gallery: Dreka Gates & Kevin Gates' Cutest Family MomentsKevin Gates and his wife of over 17 years, Dreka, are the true meaning of a power couple. By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsAlexis Skyy Vents About Her Man Failing To Bring Her Flowers But Copping A PS5Skyy’s man wasn’t bearing gifts when he visited her in the hospital, and she wasn't having it.By Noor Lobad
- TVMoniece Slaughter Says Black Reality Stars Are "Slaves To The Machine"Slaughter shed light on the stark difference between how black reality TV stars are treated, versus how the Kris Jenners of the world are treated.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureLil Baby & Naomi Osaka Star In Beats By Dre Ad Celebrating Black Joy & Power“You love black culture, but do you love me?”By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsG-Eazy Rep Denies Halsey's Poem Detailing Ex's Cocaine Habit Is About The Rapper"For anyone to speculate is just irresponsible," says G-Eazy's rep concerning the poem.By Noor Lobad
- TVWill Smith Shares "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Reunion TrailerWill Smith shared a glimpse of the 90s-era classic show’s upcoming reboot. By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsFlorida Governer DeSantis Drafts Bill To Allow People To Shoot Looters & RiotersThe proposed law would protect people who shoot others engaging in looting and rioting.By Noor Lobad
- RandomUPS Finally Overturns Ban On Natural Black Hairstyles & Facial HairFor the first time in the company's 113-year history, UPS employees will be allowed to sport natural black hairstyles and facial hair. By Noor Lobad
By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureTyga Sued By Landlord For $200k After Failing To Pay Rent & Causing DamagesUnpaid rent lawsuits: 2, Tyga: 0.By Noor Lobad
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Guapdad 4000 Talks Scamming & Election ConspiraciesIn the second episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Danileigh talks about working with Prince, and Guapdad 4000 speaks on his past as a scammer, his thoughts on the election, and being a comic book lover. By Noor Lobad
- SportsBeyoncé Partners With Peloton For HBCU "Homecoming"-Themed WorkoutsWhile Beyoncé may not have been able to attend an HBCU herself, her new multi-year partnership with Peloton is the latest nod to those who do. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureSteven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Says Doing Porn Is "Life-Affirming" & "Healing"The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s daughter opened up about the positive impact becoming a porn star has had on her life. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureWho Is Dess Dior? Everything To KnowDess Dior is a 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper who is also rumored to be Future’s new girlfriend. By Noor Lobad
- MoviesOffset To Make Movie Debut In "American Sole" Alongside Pete DavidsonOffset will star in the upcoming “American Sole” film, in addition to curating and producing the movie’s soundtrack.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureJeannie Mai Gives Post-Surgery Update: "No Speaking, No Chewing"The talk show host underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially-life threatening condition.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Forced To Leave "Fantastic Beasts" Franchise Upon Losing "Wife Beater" Libel CaseJohnny Depp was asked by Warner to step down from his role upon losing his "Wife Beater" trial. By Noor Lobad
By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureDiddy Throws Massive 51st Birthday Bash In Turks And CaicosSean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his 51st birthday alongside his family and fellow A-listers on Wednesday, November 4, in Turks and Caicos.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureChildish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He IsDonald Glover made a rare Twitter appearance to say that his brother, Stephen Glover, is a better rapper than he is. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Dishes On Newborn Baby & What NBA Youngboy Is Like In Twitter Q&ANicki Minaj took to Twitter to answer fans’ questions surrounding her newborn baby and her recent collab with NBA Youngboy, "What That Speed Bout."By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Advocates For Trump To Behead Dr. Fauci, Gets Banned From TwitterThe former Trump chief strategist took to his podcast to call for the beheading of Dr. Fauci.By Noor Lobad
- GamingMegan Thee Stallion Is Mileena In "Mortal Kombat 11" AdMileena Thee Stallion?By Noor Lobad
- RandomJustin Bieber's Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Fired Over "Moral Failures"Celebrity Hillsong Church pastor, Carl Lentz, has reportedly been fired. By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsAubrey O'Day Alleges Donald Trump Jr. Did Drugs When They Were TogetherThe Danity Kane member, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged former mistress, has recently taken it upon herself to expose his dirty secrets.By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsWho Voted For Trump, Biden & Kanye? The Election Day Round-UpAn exhaustive list of who is voting for who, among hip-hop artists and celebrities alike.By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Wiz Khalifa's Girlfriend, Aimee AguilarAn Instagram gallery to introduce you to Wiz Khalifa's lady friend, Aimee Aguilar. By Noor Lobad