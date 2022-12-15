Mariah the Scientist faced backlash earlier this week after her cover for Galore Magazine sparked a debate on social media. Appearing to hold a baby while speaking to an inmate through glass, many accused the R&B songstress of portraying a baby momma image without having any kids of her own.

Mariah the Scientist covers Galore Magazine.

The 25-year-old’s magazine shoot went viral shortly after its debut, featuring a theme of Mariah visiting someone in jail or prison. She’s romantically linked with rapper Young Thug, who is presently behind bars and facing federal RICO charges.

Dragging Mariah for the photos, one user wrote on Twitter, “Mariah the Scientist makes it so hard to defend her because why are you acting like a jailbird baby momma and who baby is that.”

“I love Mariah the scientist but the photoshoot she did was definitely tasteless,” another person tweeted. “People are really suffering from being apart from their loved ones who are in prison & to do a prison themed shoot, to make it look fashionable was just bad on all parties involved.”

Confused about the direction of the photos, one user added, “Mariah the Scientist cosplaying as a babymom who’s baby dad is in jail is so fucking weird. Then she holding her shirt up showing her titties like what is going awn????”

Seemingly responding to the backlash, Mariah tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Everything I do get y’all tight, hate that for you.”

During her accompanying interview with Galore, Mariah offered fans an update on what’s in store for her in the new year.

“Well, I wanna put out another single before the year is over with and then I wanna do maybe one more in the new year and I want to put a project out,” the Atlanta native revealed. She also shared that she wants to go on tour again.

Young Thug, who’s expected to stand trial in January 2023, also spoke with the magazine about his relationship with the singer. He said in the sit-down, “I feel like she’s therapy for me. You know, she takes her time, she listens, she assists, she allows me to fully be me.”

The rapper also interviewed Mariah himself for Galore, asking her at one point why she decided to take a chance on him.

Gushing about her boyfriend, the “Bout Mine” singer admitted, “You were pretty charming but never overbearing. You are very confident. You stand out amongst all men on planet earth and extraterrestrials. The thing that made me say yes though to be yours, I feel very complimentary with you.”

“I feel like you teach me a lot of things and vice versa,” she then added. “And I feel like the things I lack, you don’t just balance out the areas.”

What are your thoughts on Mariah’s controversial photo shoot? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

