Young Thug and Gunna will finally have their day in court. Things are set to begin in January, all thanks to a ruling from Judge Ural Glanville. Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis was seeking to have the trial pushed to March in order to ensure that the rapper’s codefendants have proper representation, but that won’t be happening.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution shared the story on Thursday (November 17). Judge Glanville is facing qualms about allowing the men involved to sit in jail any longer. Particularly considering they remain without a bond.

Taurus, Young Thug and Gunna attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Most of these people have no bonds. That is something that weighs heavily on the court in terms of a start date for this trial,” he explained of his decision. “They deserve to have a right to go to trial.”

The lack of attorneys is causing a hiccup, but Judge Glanville has a solution. He might consider allowing those without lawyers to take the stand separately from the others. This is troubling to prosecutors, who are hoping that everyone in the indictment will be on trial together.

With news of the January commencement also came an announcement that jury selection is due to begin on January 5. Previously, some questions that the So Much Fun hitmaker and his legal team have for potential members were given to the public.

Gunna and Young Thug in court today 🙏‼️ pic.twitter.com/i6YqaLJZuE — RapTV (@Rap) November 17, 2022

Among them are “Do you associate Hip Hop artists/rappers with criminal behaviour or believe they break the law more than average citizens?” and “Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical (the songwriter is telling stories about his/her real life)?”

According to Judge Glanville’s estimation, the YSL RICO trial could last anywhere from six to nine months.

Since Thugger and Gunna’s arrest, many artists have shared their thoughts on the situation. Most recently, Akon spoke with VladTV. In a video, he tells the outlet that if Thug co-operates with the authorities, his career in hip-hop is as good as over. Read what else the “Angel” singer had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]