RICO Charges
- MusicTsu Surf Hit With Five-Year Prison Sentence For RICO ChargesTsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsYoung Thug & Donald Trump Indicted On RICO Charges By The Same District AttorneyFani Willis is at the head of some of the biggest criminal cases in Georgia.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSeveral Of Young Nudy's PDE Affiliates Arrested For Alleged Insurance Fraud SchemeEight PDE-affiliated individuals have been indicted on RICO charges.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYFN Lucci Rejects 20-Year Plea Deal In Favour Of RICO TrialThe DA's deal for Lucci would require him to plead guilty to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicOMB Bloodbath Accused Of Assisting Violent Gang MurderThe rising Houston rapper was indicted on RICO charges for her alleged involvement in a 2017 shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKay Flock Co-Defendant Refuses To Snitch: "See Ya In 30 Years"Kay Flock was among the eight individuals indicted on RICO charges. By Aron A.
- MusicSauce Walka Allegedly Arrested On Drug Charges After Crew Hit With RICOThe rapper was reportedly caught with 66 grams of marijuana and his bail was set at $5K.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Compared To John Gotti, Prosecutor Claims Former POTUS Nearly Faced RICO ChargesMark Pomerantz tells all about the embattled reality star in his forthcoming book, "People vs. Donald Trump."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAntonio Sledge, Young Thug's Co-Defendant, Enters Guilty PleaThe alleged YSL member plead guilty to "conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.” By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureWATCH: Video Shows Gunna's Release From JailThe rapper entered an Alford plea, allowing him to be released from jail ahead of the upcoming YSL trial.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Trial Set To Begin In January After Judge Denies Motion To DelayFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was seeking to have the trial pushed to March, but that won't be happening.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Questions For Jurors In YSL RICO Case Unveiled"Do you associate Hip Hop artists/rappers with criminal behaviour or believe they break the law more than average citizens?" is just one of the questions Thugger and his attorneys have prepared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Asks Judge To Suppress Involuntary Interrogation In RICO CaseThe rapper is also requesting that the judge have computers and phones that were seized in the summer of 2015 and unlawfully searched returned to him.By Hayley Hynes