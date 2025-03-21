Big U Makes His First Federal Court Appearance After RICO Arrest

Big U, real name Eugene Henley, has a long-lasting legacy as a music executive and community advocate in Los Angeles, but that took a darker turn this week. Authorities accused him of running a "mafia-like" business through his alleged street connections to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips and his charity organizations, initially arresting Bricc Baby and several others connected to the sprawling RICO indictment. Henly is the main target, and after turning himself in, he made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday (March 20). The judge gave him an order to stay in federal custody until his detention hearing on March 31.

Furthermore, NBCLA 4 spoke to a collaborator of Eugene Henley's who spoke positively on his work with them and the great strides against crime that city grants and charities like his pushed forward. As such, it's a complicated situation, but as the colleague remarked, we need to witness due process before passing judgement. Big U denies the charges against him, instead pointing to other media figures such as Wack 100 as being responsible for this alleged falsehood.

No Jumper In Big U Case

"600 was actually with the police when they raided my house," Big U began his Wack 100 remarks. "He's actually got video and footage of it, so y'all know what y'all dealing with. [...] All y'all who be promoting what these n***as saying, giving these likes, all y'all supporting this. All y'all guilty of this f**k s**t. [...] They going around intimidating everybody." He specifically accused Wack of threatening to "take" his contracts, alleging that the executive worked with federal authorities in order to prevent people from working with Henley.