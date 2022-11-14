Apparently, Wack 100 ran down on Future on behalf of Trick Trick.

During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, the West Coast executive detailed a situation where he and Big U chased Future at an airport while the Atlanta rapper was with Ciara. Wack explained that he and Big U had an incredibly tight relationship with Trick Trick at the time. So, when he saw Future at an airport, he made an attempt to get that money from the Detroit legend.

“Me and Big U on a red eye to Atlanta. We comin’ through LAX. We coming through security putting our bag through the thing and who we see on the other side?… we see Future and Ciara,” he recalled. “When we come through the thing, I say, ‘Aye, homie. You got that money for Trick?’ We start running. I’m chasing the n***a, on the dead homies, through the Delta.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Recording artists Future (L) and Ciara arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Eventually, Future was cornered after abandoning Ciara, running frantically throughout the airport, according to Wack. Since Wack is tight with Cash Money, Future reportedly called Birdman and threw Wack the phone. As a result of the conversation, Birdman was somehow able to calm Wack down.

“He throws the phone at me on speaker. All I hear is Stunna’s voice. He say, ‘Wack, it’s me, Stunna. Talk to me.’ I say, ‘Stunna, I’m busy right now.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t want you to be, nephew. What’s going on?’ I say, ‘He owe Trick Trick a bag, my n***a,'” Wack recalled. Subsequently, Wack simmered down, thanks to Birdman.

While the Internet found Wack 100’s story wildly amusing, even if it seemed exaggerated, Big U chimed in on the matter. U denied having any involvement in chasing down Future, nor did he ever chase anyone at LAX, period.

“I. HAVE. NEVER. BEEN. N. .LAX AIRPORT. WITH. WACC100!! NOR DID WE RUN DOWN ON #FUTURE,” he wrote. In addition, he wished “YALL WOULD GET IT N YALL HEAD THESE PEOPLE LIE ALL DAY… 10% TRUTH 90% THEM.”

“I HATE HOW NO MATTER WHAT SOMEONE SAY ABOUT #BIGU IT’S JUST TRUE!! WHEN IS THE HATE GOING TO STOP,” he added. “I Made one mistake!! That was building with A _____ and for that B’s & C’s I’m Sorry.”

Though the story caught wind on the internet, there hasn’t been anyone else corroborating the story. No word from Future, either, but we’ll keep you posted if he responds.