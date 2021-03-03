Big U
- BeefWack 100 Claims He & Big U Ran Down On Future For Owing Trick Trick MoneyBig U reacts to Wack 100's story about running down Future at LAX. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Recalls Declining Dr. Dre's Offer For "Eazy-Duz-It" BeatSnoop Dogg says he froze up when Dr. Dre asked him if he rapped. By Aron A.
- BeefWack 100 Regrets Big U Beef, Big U Says He Doesn't Accept Any Apology"I don't accept no apology from no n*gga that disrespect my name, disrespect my family, and call me out my name, my n*gga," he said in a video.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Reminisces On His Role In Ending East Vs. West Rap Beef Decades AgoThe New York icon shares the tale of sitting down with Minister Farrakhan and other influential rappers during the height of the conflict.By Erika Marie
- MusicRemy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"The New York emcee suggests that both men and women in the industry avoid linking with her because they "know what's gonna happen."By Erika Marie
- MusicBig U "Disagrees" With Wack 100's Moves, Speaks About Not Being Able To Reach OutThe street icon chatted with Shaq about several topics while on his podcast, including Wack 100.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuando Rondo Sits Down With Big U, Talks King Von & Rough UpbringingThe rapper shares that he and Von didn't have beef "at all" while explaining that he was born a crack baby and was in and out of foster care.By Erika Marie
- BeefQuando Rondo Explains Clash With Big UQuando Rondo explains the misconceptions behind his short-lived feud with Eugene "Big U" Henley.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuando Rondo Pulls Up On Big U After Instagram BeefQuando Rondo pulls up on Big U after the OG called him out on The Breakfast Club.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig U Recalls Saving Jimmy Henchman From Suge Knight & 20 GoonsBig U recalls the time he prevented a conflict between Jimmy Henchman and Suge Knight -- who happened to be rolling with twenty goons. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefBig U Addresses Quando Rondo Situation: "I'ma Pull Up On Cuz"Big U is open to speaking with Quando Rondo after their situation was mentioned on The Breakfast Club.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsQuando Rondo Explains Why He Called Big UQuando Rondo denies contacting Big U for protection, claiming he wanted to do charity work with the street legend.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBig U Shuts Down Quando Rondo: "You Can't Call Me Now"Big U says it's too late for Quando Rondo to call him for help.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig U Denies Rumor That He Was Involved In Nipsey Hussle's MurderThe founder and Executive Director of Developing Options stopped by Drink Champs to clear the air about rumors surrounding Nipsey Hussle's death.By Joshua Robinson