The Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case shocked the hip-hop world earlier this year, roping in folks like West Coast rappers Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. These two in particular made comments on the No Jumper platform supposedly relating to prosecutors' allegations against Henley.

However, some other rumors also emerged, such as those that Cannon cooperated with law enforcement following his arrest for this RICO. On Friday (May 9), his legal team issued a statement on these allegations. No Jumper published a copy of the statement on Twitter.

"Our office represents Termaine Williams," the statement reads. "We have not discussed our client's case either publically [sic] or with any third parties. Our client has not cooperated with the government. He remains detained due to the charges the government has brought, of which we are confident he will be found not guilty. Until that happens, the accusations and rumors being circulated online that he is a snitch put our client in harm's way. Our office is in the process of sending cease and desist letters to each platform that has circulated these false narratives."

Luce Cannon Real Name

Cannon, real name Termaine Williams, is fortunately not alone on this journey. Apparently, Luce Cannon is cellmates with Bricc Baby, which they revealed in a prison call with the former's partner.

As for other updates in the Big U case, federal authorities allege they intercepted around 20,000 phone calls. This also includes "as well as numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings" according to court documents. In addition, there are a lot of other pieces of alleged evidence prosecutors want to use. Police reports, search warrants, returns, files of criminal history, recordings, and photographs are in their sights.

Meanwhile, the allegations against Luce Cannon remain quite unclear, and do not have a lot of alleged evidence behind them. We will see if any court developments change this story.