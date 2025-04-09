Big U Pleads Not Guilty To Massive List Of Alleged Crimes

Eugene Henley, Jr., better known as "Big U," has pleaded not guilty in a federal racketeering case, which includes charges of murder, extortion, and much more. According to XXL, the alleged gang leader appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday for his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on all of the charges. His trial will be kicking off on May 20th. If convicted, he'll face life in prison.

Authorities originally unsealed the sweeping indictment against Big U back on March 19. They allege he ran a group identified as the “Big U Enterprise," which used his connections with the Rollin’ 60s as well as other street gangs to target businesses and individuals in Los Angeles. They cite allegations of murder, extortion, robbery, sex trafficking, fraud, and illegal gambling. Afterward, Big U hopped on social media to deny the charges before turning himself in. "I ain't been nothing but a help to our community," he said at the time. "But, I guess it is what it is. This is the price of being Black and trying to help your community and do what you can."

Big U's Charges

Among the many charges authorities hit Big U with are one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution (Mann Act), 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.