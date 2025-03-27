Big U's Massive 43-Count Indictment Unsealed

BY Cole Blake 2.3K Views
"Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends "Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The longtime alleged gang leader, Big U, is facing a number of charges after authorities arrested him in Los Angeles, last week.

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a massive 43-count indictment against Eugene Henley, Jr., better known as "Big U." They accuse the alleged member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips of violating the RICO Act, wire fraud, embezzlement, and more. The announcement comes after authorities took him into federal custody on March 19. He's scheduled to be arraigned April 8 in Los Angeles.

“As the indictment alleges, Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity,” Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally said in a press release. “Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice's top priority. Today's charges against the leadership of this criminal outfit will make our neighborhoods in Los Angeles safer.”

Big U's Charges

Prosecutors allege he ran a group identified as the “Big U Enterprise," which used his connections with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to target businesses and individuals in Los Angeles. They allege the group participated in murder, extortion, robbery, both trafficking and exploiting sex workers, fraud, and illegal gambling. Prosecutors named six other people in the indictmenet as well as Big U. They include Sylvester Robinson, Mark Martin, Termaine Ashley Williams, Armani Aflleje, Fredrick Blanton Jr., and Tiffany Shanrika Hines. All of them are already in federal custody.

As for the totality of Big U's charges, he faces one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution (Mann Act), 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.

