Wack 100 Checks Traplore Ross After The Podcaster Questions Him About Big U

Wack 100 calls Traplore Ross a "B*tch-A** N***a" while confronting the U.K. podcaster about suggesting that Wack 100 was scared of Big U following an information in a wire tap. Wack and Ross were together with Adam22, DJ Vlad, and DJ Akademiks in a group chat on No Jumper. Addressing Ross sending screenshots about Big U mentioning Wack 100 to Adam22. "The part I'm mad about is, you act like we cool, but you didn't send it to me and say, 'Wack, what's up with this?'" Wack told Ross. "But that's the b*tch a** sh*t you do and they just don't catch it. So I'm here to let you know as a man, you a b*tch-a** n***a for that."

Wack 100 has built a reputation as one of hip-hop’s most polarizing figures, blending street credibility with industry influence. Long before managing some of rap’s most recognizable names. He was deeply entrenched in California’s gang culture, reportedly affiliated with the West Coast’s Piru Bloods. His past, marked by the realities of street politics and survival. He continues to shape his approach to business and conflict resolution. Raised in a turbulent environment, Wack 100 learned early that respect and loyalty dictated survival. His firsthand experiences with gang life gave him an unfiltered perspective on power dynamics. A mentality he later carried into the music industry. His reputation for handling business with unwavering confidence attracted artists who valued authenticity and strength in representation.

Wack 100 Checks Traplore Ross

As a manager, Wack 100 became instrumental in shaping the careers of The Game and Blueface, navigating them through an industry often as cutthroat as the streets he once walked. His direct, often confrontational style made him both feared and respected, earning him a reputation as someone unafraid to challenge industry norms or call out perceived disloyalty. He frequently makes headlines for his unfiltered opinions, whether debating music industry politics or weighing in on street-related controversies. Despite his success, Wack 100 remains a divisive figure. His willingness to address issues publicly—whether through interviews, social media, or heated clubhouse debates—has solidified his influence while also drawing criticism. Some see him as a necessary voice of authenticity in an industry often driven by optics, while others view him as an instigator who thrives on controversy.