Adam22 Asks Wack 100 To Explain Why Feds Didn't Book Him Over Big U RICO Case

Adam22 and Wack 100 have had their fair share of fiery clashes on platforms like No Jumper, but many of their confrontations are more calm. For example, Adam recently questioned why federal police did not pick up Wack in connection to the Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO Case, which also roped on rapper and NJ partner Bricc Baby. Adam asked the music executive to explain, and the reason why is because the federal indictment against Big U accuses him of extortion, among other things. Wack, on the other hand, has spoken about having celebrity sex tapes or other lewd content pertaining to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Oscar De La Hoya, and Nipsey Hussle.

To start off, Wack denied he extorted any individual here, explaining that he always made contact with the celebrities and their attorneys in order for them to reclaim possession of this material. This more official process, in his view, does not constitute extortion, but rather a business deal. However, when Adam22 brought up the alleged notion from some folks that Wack 100 could connect to Big U's case, he stopped him right there.

Wack 100 Allegations

What's funny is that Wack 100 launched similar allegations at Adam22. More specifically, he claimed that federal police arrested the No Jumper host in connected to the Big U case, but Adam later clarified that this wasn't the case. Instead, police just reportedly wanted to see the cease and desist that Henley sent to the media company for some podcast comments alleging his involvement in Nipsey Hussle's murder. As for Wack, he denied ever doing any sort of work for Big U that would constitute extortion or otherwise connect to his alleged criminal misdeeds that show up in the federal indictment.