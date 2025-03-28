Adam22 Denies Being Arrested In Connection With Big U & Bricc Baby RICO Case

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Warhol.SS, Jerett Wasserman and Adam22 attend Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure)
Adam22 previously denied that his No Jumper brand had anything to do with the Big U and Bricc Baby RICO indictment.

The RICO case indicting Eugene "Big U" Henley sent shockwaves throughout hip-hop for various reasons, even tying in media outlets like Adam22's No Jumper brand. Given fellow codefendant Bricc Baby's work with the podcast, their name appeared in the federal indictment against them and also faced much scrutiny online over folks accusing them of having some form of involvement. However, Adam denied these allegations in a social media video, so it seems like they are in the legal clear. More specifically, TMZ caught up with him in Burbank and asked him about claims from Wack 100 that federal authorities actually arrested him.

"Wack got an overactive imagination, to say the least," Adam22 remarked. "I was not picked up by the feds. But they did pay a visit to my residence. And my lawyer spoke to them. And they made it clear that I'm not in any kind of trouble right now. I'm not being investigated. But what they did want to get their hands on, which is kind of crazy, is that they wanted to see the cease and desist that we received from Big U maybe a year ago that basically was requesting that we remove a podcast appearance in which Luce Cannon said that Big U had prior knowledge of Nipsey Hussle's death before it actually happened, you know? Before Nipsey actually got killed.

Adam22 Connection To Big U
Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party Hosted By ASAP Bari
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14. Adam22 attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party hosted by ASAP Bari on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"And so, the feds were interested in that, which is very interesting to us," Adam22 remarked of Big U's case. "Because that makes us think. Like, 'Why are they curious about that?' There's nothing about that in the original indictment or criminal complaint. So, very suspicious. Really makes us wonder what the feds are investigating exactly when it comes to Big U. But as far as myself, nah, I wasn't locked up."

In addition, Adam22 spoke on the Big U case in general, creating distance from the allegations against the music executive and community advocate. He expressed support for Bricc Baby and made it clear that he doesn't face the same severity of charges. In terms of Eugene Henley, Adam also said that this did not surprise him that much given past events.

