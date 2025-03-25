Big U RICO Case: All The Celebrities Mentioned In Federal Papers

Federal authorities have launched a significant crackdown in Los Angeles, resulting in the arrest of Eugene “Big U” Henley, along with several associates. Henley, a former leader of the Rollin’ 60s Crips, has long been a figure in both the music industry and his community, often portraying himself as an advocate for change. However, federal prosecutors allege that his ties to organized crime remain strong. According to a newly unsealed affidavit, Henley is accused of orchestrating a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion, robbery, fraud, human trafficking, and even murder.

The affidavit and criminal complaint names Henley alongside six co-defendants:

Sylvester Robinson

Mark Martin

Termaine Ashley Williams

Armani Aflleje

Fredrick Blanton, Jr.

Tiffany Shanrika Hines

The Big U Enterprise & The “Check In” Scheme

The federal complaint details an alleged organized crime network, referred to as the “Big U Enterprise,” which authorities say functioned in a mafia-like manner. Investigators claim that Henley utilized his reputation and longstanding ties with the Rollin' 60s Crips to intimidate individuals and businesses into compliance.

The indictment includes charges for:

Racketeering conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 1962(d))

Robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act violations)

Transportation for prostitution (Mann Act violations)

Bank fraud and wire fraud

Obstruction of justice and evidence tampering

Murder and kidnapping

A key aspect of the indictment involves the infamous “Check In” scheme. Authorities describe it as a system where individuals, particularly entertainers and athletes, were required to pay a “tax” or “fee” when visiting Los Angeles. This payment supposedly provided protection from criminal elements, though federal investigators argue that Henley and his organization manufactured the very threats they claimed to guard against.

Celebrities Mentioned In The Investigation

Federal investigators have cited several celebrity interviews as part of their evidence, while others have been directly linked to dealings with Henley. The federal documents suggests that Henley used his connections in the entertainment industry to further his criminal enterprise, though it should be noted, authorities have not publicly charged or accused any celebrities of wrongdoing at this time.

Kurupt, a self-admitted member of the Rollin’ 60s, was one of Big U’s first clients when Big U transitioned into the music industry, according to investigators. During Big U’s incarceration, Kurupt maintained contact with him, ensuring he remained informed about developments in the music industry. After Big U’s release from prison in 2004, Kurupt introduced him to key figures in the hip-hop scene, including Suge Knight. Big U later became Kurupt’s manager, helping him navigate both the industry and the streets

Snoop Dogg

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium.

Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus, Jr.) described Big U in the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered as "institutionalized," "short-tempered," but also as a leader. While the affidavit does not provide further details on Snoop Dogg’s involvement beyond these statements, the comments support Big U’s self-portrayal as someone focused on uplifting his community rather than harming it.

Suge Knight

Investigators claim Kurupt introduced Big U to Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records. Upon Big U’s release from prison in 2004, Knight reportedly provided him with financial support. In return, Big U reportedly claimed to have later bailed Knight out of jail and covered his legal fees. The authorities suggest that Big U modeled aspects of his Big U Enterprise after Knight’s operations, hiring gang members under the guise of legitimate businesses.

Nipsey Hussle

attends a Celebrity Basketball Game at Crenshaw High School on June 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Big U formed a relationship with Nipsey Hussle (Airmiess Asghedom) around 2008, per investigators. Their relationship deteriorated over a dispute concerning equipment at Big U’s shop. Nipsey later recorded a diss track targeting Big U. In the docuseries, Big U recounted that although they reconciled, he once attempted to have Nipsey "disciplined" for the song, but Nipsey’s brother intervened and prevented the situation from escalating. The affidavit states that LAPD responded to the incident, which involved violence and gunfire.

Dr. Dre (Andre Young) is referenced in the docuseries, stating that having an OG like Big U is helpful to "clear the streets." Beyond this quote, Dr. Dre does not appear to have further involvement in the case.

James “Bimmy” Antney & Steve Lobel

Industry veterans James “Bimmy” Antney and Steve Lobel spoke about Big U’s influence in Los Angeles, particularly regarding safety in the city.

Quando Rondo and Big U had an online dispute that later surfaced in the affidavit. The document cites Big U’s comments in the Hip Hop Uncovered docuseries, where he mentioned Quando Rondo as an example of someone who failed to check in "until it was too late"

Trick Trick

Detroit rapper Trick Trick’s "check-in" policies, particularly his enforcement of a "No Fly Zone" in Detroit, are detailed in the affidavit. He explained how he controls access to his city in the Hip Hop Uncovered docuseries

Akademiks

DJ Akademiks (Livingston Allen) explained the "check-in" process in the docuseries, comparing it to a commission paid to gangs or neighborhoods where OGs like Big U operate.

A.B.

The affidavit refers to a professional boxer, "A.B.," believed to be Adrien Broner, detailing a rigged dice game in 2019 involving NBA players. Witnesses claim A.B. and his associates cheated NBA players out of millions using "teased" dice. When Broner failed to "check in," members of Big U Enterprise were allegedly instructed to "rough him up" and recover money on behalf of the defrauded NBA players. Big U was reportedly paid $100,000 for brokering the repayment

Rayshawn Williams

Identified as "R.W." in the affidavit, Big U is accused of kidnapping and murdering Rayshawn Williams, one of his artists, over a dispute related to a recording studio. Investigators claim that cell phone location data supports Big U’s involvement.

No Jumper & VladTV

The affidavit references an interview on No Jumper in which Termaine Ashley Williams, a.k.a. Luce Cannon, discussed crimes and his role as Big U’s "right-hand man." It also cites a segment from both No Jumper and VladTV, alleging that Big U attempted to have certain interviews removed from these platforms. Both DJ Vlad and Adam22 later stated that their content had no involvement in the crimes mentioned in the case.

Wack 100

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The federal documents reveals tension between Wack 100 and Big U. Federal authorities allege that Big U made threats against Wack 100 in intercepted conversations, even discussing a possible attempt on Wack’s life.

Celebrity Rappers “R.R.” & “M.M”

Court documents mention unidentified rappers "R.R." and "M.M.," widely speculated online to be Rick Ross and Meek Mill. Allegations stem from No Jumper interviews where Williams claimed they held "M.M." ransom for $50,000, which "R.R." ultimately paid

PnB Rock

he affidavit cites an interview where Williams discussed the robbery and murder of rapper PnB Rock (Rakim Hasheem Allen). He claimed they told PnB Rock to comply, assuring him that they would recover his jewelry later.

Wiz Khalifa & T.I.

Big U allegedly demanded $30,000 for an event expected to feature Wiz Khalifa and T.I. When they did not appear, Henley and his associates extorted the event promoter, forcing them to pay the sum.

Shaquille O'Neal

The L.A. Times reported that Shaquille O'Neal donated money to Developing Options, Big U’s non-profit organization. Federal authorities allege that Henley embezzled these funds, diverting them for personal use instead of community projects

Draymond Green