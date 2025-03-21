Big U Accused Of Arranging The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle By Former Death Row Rapper SKG

Eugene "Big U" Henley, along with rapper Bricc Baby and various other individuals, are currently in prison on RICO charges, for which Henley is the big target. Law enforcement accused him of running a "mafia-like" enterprise through his charity initiatives and connections to the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips, even claiming he was responsible for the murder of 21-year-old aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams back in 2021 in Las Vegas. But the accusations don't stop there... At least, in the speculative sense. Former Death Row femcee SKG (Suge Knight Girl) spoke with TMZ and alleged that Big U had something to do with the murder of Nipsey Hussle when asked about it.

In addition, SKG celebrated Big U's arrest on these RICO charges, which he turned himself in for but vehemently denied on social media. She called him an exploitative and abusive monster who arranged for people to jump her on numerous occasions and extorted others in order to not work with her. These details are still unconfirmed, though, so take everything with a grain of salt. SKG spent the past few years making similar accusations against Henley, even allegedly speaking with the family of the murdered Rayshawn Williams and with Wack 100.

Big U Wack 100 Beef

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of the music executive and manager, Big U accused Wack 100 of causing this arrest. He was a bit vague in his explanation, but it seems like he targeted Wack's constant media appearances and comments on situations and developments that he supposedly knows nothing about. Beyond that, Henley also had a very strong relationship with Nipsey Hussle, so that also puts SKG's words under scrutiny. Nevertheless, these conflicting accounts mean that we must keep an eye on how court evidence and trial updates play out moving forward.