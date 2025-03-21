Big U Accused Of Arranging The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle By Former Death Row Rapper SKG

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 180 Views
Big U Accused Murder Nipsey Hussle Rapper SKG Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Nipsey Hussle and Eugene “BIG U” Henley attend A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
SKG is celebrating the recent arrest of Big U, who turned himself in but denied the RICO charges against him.

Eugene "Big U" Henley, along with rapper Bricc Baby and various other individuals, are currently in prison on RICO charges, for which Henley is the big target. Law enforcement accused him of running a "mafia-like" enterprise through his charity initiatives and connections to the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips, even claiming he was responsible for the murder of 21-year-old aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams back in 2021 in Las Vegas. But the accusations don't stop there... At least, in the speculative sense. Former Death Row femcee SKG (Suge Knight Girl) spoke with TMZ and alleged that Big U had something to do with the murder of Nipsey Hussle when asked about it.

In addition, SKG celebrated Big U's arrest on these RICO charges, which he turned himself in for but vehemently denied on social media. She called him an exploitative and abusive monster who arranged for people to jump her on numerous occasions and extorted others in order to not work with her. These details are still unconfirmed, though, so take everything with a grain of salt. SKG spent the past few years making similar accusations against Henley, even allegedly speaking with the family of the murdered Rayshawn Williams and with Wack 100.

Big U Wack 100 Beef
FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of the music executive and manager, Big U accused Wack 100 of causing this arrest. He was a bit vague in his explanation, but it seems like he targeted Wack's constant media appearances and comments on situations and developments that he supposedly knows nothing about. Beyond that, Henley also had a very strong relationship with Nipsey Hussle, so that also puts SKG's words under scrutiny. Nevertheless, these conflicting accounts mean that we must keep an eye on how court evidence and trial updates play out moving forward.

In the meantime, Eugene Henley is confident that he will beat this RICO case, although one brand name in the paperwork raised a lot of eyebrows. No Jumper's Adam22 responded to Big U's case by denying any involvement in it, as the indictment named the media company several times due to their work with Bricc Baby. However, they did not actually charge them with anything, nor did they implicate them in the alleged crimes. With all these stories flying around, we'll see if the near future confirms or debunks them.

