Adam22 Breaks Silence On No Jumper Involvement In Big U RICO Case

Big U is currently at the center of a RICO indictment. The music executive is accused of being the ringleader of a gang responsible for murder, kidnapping, fraud, extortion and theft. The internet is currently pouring over the court documents to break down the charges, and one brand name that repeatedly turns up is No Jumper. The podcast's creator and host, Adam22, did not want the fans running with the connection, however. He hopped on Instagram to set the record straight.

Adam22 acknowledged that he's worked with Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon, men named in the RICO charges, over the last two years. He was adamant that No Jumper has nothing to do with their actions alongside Big U, though. "People saying that 22 was the reason Bricc got caught up," Adam22 stated. "F*ck outta here. You know what I do." The podcast host went on to note that the allegations leveled against Bricc Baby have not taken place during the time in which he's been involved with No Jumper.

Adam22 Bricc Baby

"I'm not seeing anything that says anything about stuff he's done in the last two years," Adam22 said. "Since he's been f*cking with us." He did not deny that Bricc Baby could be involved in something very serious, but doubles down on the notion that he has nothing to do with it. "I do employ people from the streets," Adam conceded. "People from the streets sometimes get caught up in federal RICO indictments [or] whatever the f*ck this sh*t is." Adam22 asserted that he will stand by Bricc regardless of what is said about him. He also shouted out Luce Cannon, who has appeared on the podcast before.