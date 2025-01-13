Adam22 & Wack 100 Swap Wives And Make An Adult Film In The Process

Adam22 and Wack 100 had the internet reeling with this one.

Adam22 and Wack 100 are two individuals who have never shied away from a single controversy in their lives. Overall, these two actually have a business relationship and they are always plotting on new ways to change the content game. In fact, the two were going viral just a couple of weeks ago after it was revealed that a man resembling Wack was beaten and stripped naked outside of the No Jumper studios. Subsequently, it was made clear that Wack was involved, but was not the man who got viciously beat up.

This past weekend, however, Adam22 and Wack 100 were back in the headlines. Interestingly enough, these particular headlines had nothing to do with back alley brawls or potential business disagreements. Instead, Wack and Adam swapped wives for an evening. In the Instagram post below, Adam claims he was nervous about the ordeal. That said, he is happy he went through with it and he even alluded to a potential sex tape that might come out soon.

Adam22 & Wack 100 Take Their Business Relationship To The Next Level

"I was scared to let Wack get his hands on my wife but now that it’s all said and done I’m not sure why I was tripping!" Adam admitted. "We had a blast. And as far as @r_ann_b let’s just say she gave me the ride of a lifetime! Tune in Sunday to hear us reflect on the wildest night of our lives!" As you can imagine, a lot of fans found this whole thing to be grotesque. Others blamed the wife swap on the California wildfires.

The Four Make Content Together

If one thing is for certain, it is that Adam22 and Wack 100 are always going to be shameless in their business dealings. It has been true of these two forever, and it doesn't seem like it will ever change. Whether or not people tune into their "content," is another story entirely. Although given the morbid curiosity of the internet, this will likely be a hit.