Adam22 & Wack 100 Weigh In On The Debate Surrounding Bun B's In-Court Testimony

Bun B recently took to the stand against the man who broke into his home.

Adam22 and Wack 100 have consistently given their takes on hot-button issues in hip-hop. Although not everyone agrees with their opinions, many will go to them for takes on the latest happenings in the culture. One debate topic that has sprung up as of late surrounds Bun B and his latest testimony against the man who broke into his home and held his wife at gunpoint. Overall, there are some who believe that Bun B "snitched" and that he broke street protocol by taking the stand.

The counterpoint to this topic has been that Bun B is a civilian now. Moreover, his wife is involved, and the artist is simply defending his wife, who was traumatized by the incident. Most people seem to be siding with Bun B, but those who are against him have proven to be quite vocal, even if they are in the minority. Well, on No Jumper, both Adam22 and Wack 100 spoke on Bun B's decision, and they ultimately praised him for defending the love of his life.

Adam22 & Wack 100 Show Compassion

As Wack noted, Bun B isn't in the streets, and as a retired rapper, he can do as he pleases. Furthermore, with a woman being involved, the entire situation requires a different layer of care. Adam22 added the context that Bun B's wife was traumatized by the event and that this justifies Bun B's actions further. The two co-hosts couldn't find a point of contention, which shows just how chronically online this debate is. Moving forward, we hope Bun B and his wife can find peace.