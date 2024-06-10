Adam22 & Wack 100 Weigh In On The Debate Surrounding Bun B's In-Court Testimony

Bun B recently took to the stand against the man who broke into his home.

Adam22 and Wack 100 have consistently given their takes on hot-button issues in hip-hop. Although not everyone agrees with their opinions, many will go to them for takes on the latest happenings in the culture. One debate topic that has sprung up as of late surrounds Bun B and his latest testimony against the man who broke into his home and held his wife at gunpoint. Overall, there are some who believe that Bun B "snitched" and that he broke street protocol by taking the stand.

The counterpoint to this topic has been that Bun B is a civilian now. Moreover, his wife is involved, and the artist is simply defending his wife, who was traumatized by the incident. Most people seem to be siding with Bun B, but those who are against him have proven to be quite vocal, even if they are in the minority. Well, on No Jumper, both Adam22 and Wack 100 spoke on Bun B's decision, and they ultimately praised him for defending the love of his life.

Adam22 & Wack 100 Show Compassion

As Wack noted, Bun B isn't in the streets, and as a retired rapper, he can do as he pleases. Furthermore, with a woman being involved, the entire situation requires a different layer of care. Adam22 added the context that Bun B's wife was traumatized by the event and that this justifies Bun B's actions further. The two co-hosts couldn't find a point of contention, which shows just how chronically online this debate is. Moving forward, we hope Bun B and his wife can find peace.

Let us know what you think about this debate, in the comments section down below. Do you think it was bizarre for some on the internet to question Bun B's testimony? Do you agree with the takes given by Wack 100 and Adam22 on this situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

