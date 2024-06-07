Adam22 Attempts To Justify The Now-Infamous Lena The Plug & Jason Luv Scene

BYAlexander Cole10.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Warhol.SS, Jerett Wasserman and Adam22 attend Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure)
Adam22 and Lena The Plug have no shame.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug found themselves at the center of controversy last year as the latter participated in an adult movie with actor Jason Luv. Overall, fans were shocked at the time as Lena and Adam are married. Although Adam made it clear he was okay with it, the internet viciously mocked him anyway. It was one of the most viral stories of the entire year, with numerous memes being created in its wake. Months later, fans still want to know why all of this ultimately went down.

This past week, Adam22 was on the BFFs Podcast on Barstool Sports. It was here where he spoke to Dave Portnoy about what went down and why Lena did the scene in the end. As Adam explains, the two had already done threesome scenes with other men in the past. Moreover, in their personal lives, they wanted to swing with another couple. With all of this put together, Adam realized that a scene with someone like Jason Luv would go viral. Lena agreed to it, and the rest was history.

Read More: Playboi Carti Has The “Most Easily Impressed” Fanbase In Hip-Hop, Adam22 Argues

Adam22 Gives His Reasoning

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Lena will continue to do scenes with other men. For now, it appears like a real possibility. With Plug Talk, Lena and Adam find themselves on camera with other women all the time. There is no doubt that fans of the No Jumper brand are polarized by these projects. The reactions to his antics always feel over the top and exaggerated. Although it seems like that is just the price of being famous online.

Let us know what you think of this admission from Adam22, in the comments section below. What did you initially think of his choice to have Lena do a scene with Jason Luv? Did you think it was as odd as the internet perceived, or were people blowing it out of proportion? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Wack 100 In Disbelief Over Adam22 Letting Lena The Plug Film Adult Scenes With Other Male Performers: Watch

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventViralAdam22 Addresses Lena The Plug Pregnancy Meme16.2K
Lena The Plug Video Guys Adam22ViralAdam22 & Lena The Plug Recreate Iconic Justin & Hailey Bieber Ideas For Halloween3.5K
Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1ViralAdam22 Claims To Have Dirt On Jason Luv, Says His D*ck Is Mid37.4K
2023 Adult Video News Awards - ArrivalsViralAdam22 & Lena The Plug Announce Wild NSFW Streaming Venture47.2K