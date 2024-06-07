Adam22 Attempts To Justify The Now-Infamous Lena The Plug & Jason Luv Scene

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have no shame.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug found themselves at the center of controversy last year as the latter participated in an adult movie with actor Jason Luv. Overall, fans were shocked at the time as Lena and Adam are married. Although Adam made it clear he was okay with it, the internet viciously mocked him anyway. It was one of the most viral stories of the entire year, with numerous memes being created in its wake. Months later, fans still want to know why all of this ultimately went down.

This past week, Adam22 was on the BFFs Podcast on Barstool Sports. It was here where he spoke to Dave Portnoy about what went down and why Lena did the scene in the end. As Adam explains, the two had already done threesome scenes with other men in the past. Moreover, in their personal lives, they wanted to swing with another couple. With all of this put together, Adam realized that a scene with someone like Jason Luv would go viral. Lena agreed to it, and the rest was history.

Adam22 Gives His Reasoning

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Lena will continue to do scenes with other men. For now, it appears like a real possibility. With Plug Talk, Lena and Adam find themselves on camera with other women all the time. There is no doubt that fans of the No Jumper brand are polarized by these projects. The reactions to his antics always feel over the top and exaggerated. Although it seems like that is just the price of being famous online.