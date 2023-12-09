Adam22 & Lil D's Video With Lena The Plug Goes Viral, Men Share Fist Bump During Sex

Lena The Plug and Adam22 know that the content they share with the world isn't for everyone, which is why they never bother trying to satisfy all of their followers. Ultimately, the couple knows that the more outrageous they are, the more money they can make to live their dreams out together while also creating generational wealth for their family. After dipping his toes in the water by allowing his wife to film an adult scene with another man earlier this year, the podcaster went all in by the time fall came around, teaming up with Lena for a new reality series that saw a group of men contending for a night in bed with them.

Crip Mac was among those cast on the internet show's first season, and though he kept us laughing through every episode, he unfortunately didn't come out on top. Instead, it was Lil D whom the For the Love of Lena creators decided to film their first MMF scene with, and after just a few days of being online, its already going viral.

Lil D Wins For the Love of Lena Season One

In one leaked snippet making rounds on Twitter, the 40-year-old gives a fist bump to the reality series champion as he seems to be penetrating Lena from behind. The black-haired beauty and the men's lower halves are cropped from view, but still, it's obvious that Adam is far more comfortable in this situation than anyone could've expected.

The last time Adam22 gave his wife permission to sleep with another man in front of the camera, the criticism that came his way was non-stop for weeks on end. Ultimately, however, the Plug Talk host has always walked to the beat of his own drum, so haters have little impact on his decisions. Read what DJ Akademiks had to say about Lena The Plug sleeping with Jason Luv earlier this year at the link below, and let us know if you think Lil D was the right choice for her first MMF scene in the comments. Since we can't share the NSFW content on HNHH you can find the viral fist bump snippet by clicking the Via at the bottom of the page.

