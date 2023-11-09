Adam22 & Lena The Plug To Launch New Reality Show Where Contestants Vie For A Threesome

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are experts at navigating controversy. Overall, we got to see that when Lena decided to do a scene with Jason Luv. It was a huge deal for plenty of reasons. It was the first time that Lena had ever had sex with another man during her relationship with Adam. Furthermore, there was all sorts of chatter about Adam being a cuck. However, Adam leaned into all of this and he didn't seem to care. He and Lena are still going strong, and no one is going to change that.

Now, however, according to TMZ, the couple is about to embark on a whole new endeavor. Essentially, they are making a new YouTube-based reality show called For The Love Of Lena. The premise of this new show is actually quite simple. A bunch of men are going to try and compete for a plethora of prizes involving Lena. The grand prize will end up being a threesome between Adam22 and Lena The Plug. This threesome will air on OnlyFans following the conclusion of the competition.

Read More: Adam22 Blasted By O-Block Member For Bringing Him Up In Sidney Starr Interview

Adam22 x Lena The Plug

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

There are a few men who have been tapped for the show already. In fact, re previously reported on a photo where Lena was with a bunch of men. Those are the men competing in this reality show. Consequently, this means that Cripmac will, indeed, be one of the people on this show. Overall, there is no doubt that the antics will be plentiful.

Let us know what you think about this new concept, in the comments section below. Will you be watching? Additionally, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Adam22 & Lena The Plug Tease Threesome With Teacher Fired For OnlyFans