Adam22 Blasted By O-Block Member For Bringing Him Up In Sidney Starr Interview

Adam22's recent interview with Sidney Starr ended up ruffling a lot more feathers than he probably expected. Moreover, it caught the attention of Chicago's O-Block member and rapper Shoebox Baby, who took issue with the No Jumper host mentioning his name. Instead of this, he wants to make a deal with Adam when it comes to how they treat each other online. First, the media personality must stop speaking on Shoebox's name in the streets and on a platform that doesn't speak for him. Then, the MC will ignore all of Adam's "freaky s**t" that's resulted in a lot of headlines.

"Don't put my name in none of that s**t, gang," Shoebox Baby's "PSA" against Adam22 began. "If it got something to do with some punk s**t, some b***h s**t, some snitch s**t, don't say my name with that s**t. I know it be all fun and games, but don't be playing like that, man. You got people sitting there and s**t when I don't even play like that. 'Cause I don't play with you when you be doing all type of super-duper-freaky-a** s**t, gang. So don't be doing that, for real, gang. Just 'cause you might be going that way don't mean I be playing like that."

Shoebox Baby Goes Back & Forth With Adam22: Watch

"[Let me turn off] the Chicago wave real quick," Adam22 responded in a clip. "So, Shoebox Baby was a little upset that I was interviewing his favorite transmission, Sidney Starr, and I mentioned his name. So I go back, I have to watch the clip, I have to see what exactly I said. Because I don't remember anything I say on the podcast. The only thing I said was just confirming that he's too young and that she's older. She would've never ran into him when she was running around O-Block doing God knows what to God knows who. Shoebox Baby is jealous and p*ssed off that he's being left out of the narrative. He's mad, he wants to be the O-Block tangerine, I'm not having it! Shoebox Baby, stop clout-chasing and keep your d**k out of them transmissions."

