Adam22 Warns Dillon Danis About Dissing Ja Rule, Exposes Him For DMing Lena The Plug

Adam22 is someone who has garnered a huge fanbase in the hip-hop world. Overall, this is thanks to his various interviews with some of the biggest artists in the underground space. Although, he has been gaining a lot of attention as of late thanks to Lena The Plug and her Jason Luv sex tape. Moreover, Adam has been delivering a few interesting hot takes that have gotten him into some trouble online. Either way, he likes to get himself embroiled in internet drama, and recently, he did just that.

Fighter Dillon Danis has been posting a plethora of images of Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal with famous people. In fact, earlier today, we reported that Lena The Plug got into it with Danis over this situation. However, as it turns out, Danis posted a photo of Agdal with Ja Rule. This seemed to be one of the more peculiar images to come out during Danis’ social media assault. That said, Adam22 had a lot to say about it. In the video below, he warned Danis against dissing legends like Ja.

Adam22 Let Dillon Danis Know

He says that Ja Rule is one of the GOATs and that Logan Paul should be honored his fiance spent time with him. Additionally, he makes the claim that the more people your significant other has been with, the more desirable she is. Lastly, Adam22 says Dillon Danis actually DM’ed Lena The Plug during the Jason Luv situation. Overall, this was a pretty big revelation, and perhaps a reason for why Danis was feeling a bit salty last night. Either way, this situation is getting pretty wild with many people being implicated.

The Dillon Danis and Logan Paul feud is only going to get crazier as the fight approaches. That said, let us know who you think will win, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest breaking stories.

