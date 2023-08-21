Dillon Danis Beefs With Lena The Plug & Corinna Kopf Over Crusade Against Nina Agdal And Logan Paul

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to fight soon, and they are both engaged in quite a bit of trash talk. However, Danis has been taking it to the extreme. Logan is set to get married to model Nina Agdal, who has an extensive Hollywood dating history. Consequently, Danis has been using this to his advantage. He has been posting numerous photos of her with other men as a way to humiliate Paul. This tactic seems to work well with all of the Andrew Tate fanboys out there. Although, others find it pretty eye-roll inducing.

For instance, Danis was called out by none other than Corinna Kopf and Lena The Plug. Firstly, Kopf led the charge with a lengthy post. “I can’t be the only one who thinks dillon danis is corny as fuck for harassing the fuck out of a woman for absolutely no reason,” Kopf wrote. “Talk shit to the person you’re fighting, not his fiancé. also someone tell him to stop sending and unsending messages to me and my friends, you look…” This was followed up by a message from Lena, who said “you are def not the only one. big loser energy.”

Dillon Danis Called Out

you are def not the only one. big loser energy 👎 — LTP (@lenatheplug) August 21, 2023

Corinna in my room after I knock out Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/5dPpE6J6Nd — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 21, 2023

As you can see above, Danis subsequently hit Kopf and Lena The Plug with some memes. Danis is pretty much going after every single person who calls him out right now, and he does not care whom he offends. Ultimately, this is proving to be an interesting strategy for him. However, it must be working as he is getting all of the attention and engagement he craves. Even in the tweets down below, Danis continued his meme assault on Kopf.

Danis Continues

At this point, no one knows how this Logan Paul fight will go. If anything, Paul has all of the motivation in the world to knock Danis out. However, he could also be in his head over all of these images of his fiance online. Either way, the internet is a brutal place.

Corinna like if it’s not this couch I’m not coming. pic.twitter.com/DAZrITlVSg — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 21, 2023

On my way to pick up Corinna. pic.twitter.com/zI27muG4Yx — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 21, 2023

