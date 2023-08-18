Logan Paul Claims He’s Been Ghosted By Dillon Danis

Earlier this month, it was announced that Logan Paul’s opponent for his October return to boxing would be former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. Danis went 2-0 in the MMA promotion but has not fought with any professional promotion since 2019. He will now face Paul, who hasn’t boxed since 2021, in an event that Paul is co-headlining with KSI.

However, Danis may have already gone beyond the pale. The fighter, who bills himself a multiple jiu-jitsu world champion, has been on a social media tear since the fight was announced. His primary avenue of attack has been through Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal. For many people, Danis went too far by posting a deepfake nude image of Agdal on X, formerly Twitter. At the same time, Danis claimed that he was convinced that Paul would soon drop out of the fight.

Logan Paul Exposes DMs About Dillon Danis

Logan Paul exposed Dillon Danis for seemingly ducking an 8 round fight pic.twitter.com/eGjxPiy6Kk — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 18, 2023

Amid claims from Danis that he has caused Paul and Agdal to start fighting, Paul has hit back with claims that Danis has dropped out of the fight. In texts reposted by Dexerto, Paul and his management team are seen trying to secure an 8-round fight against Danis. However, the text appears to suggest that Danis and his team were avoiding responding to the inquiry. “So Dillon’s ghosted us on having an 8 round fight huh,” Logan can be seen writing.

It’s the latest dramatic twist in the bizarre fight. Earlier this week, Paul dropped a major bet with Conor McGregor. “If you’re so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you,” Paul said in a video posted to X on August 14. “I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke bitch. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro. I know you’re caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy, you fuckin’ drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14. I’m fuckin’ you both up.” Do you think the fight will go ahead? Let us know in the comments.

