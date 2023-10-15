Dillon Danis Challenges Logan Paul To MMA Fight

Dillon Danis has broken his silence following his disqualification loss to Logan Paul. "A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next," Danis wrote on social media Saturday morning. It was a response to post from Paul himself. "Honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real cunt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime," Paul wrote on social media an hour or so after the fight.

Furthermore, Paul, who chose to speak with the media after the fight, had nothing positive to say about Danis. "Dillon Danis truly is a coward. I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But he was calling himself a real fighter? Conor McGregor, you see that?" Paul said. Furthermore, he quickly turned his attention back to his current day job - fighting in the WWE. "This is a hobby for me. My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

Danis Claims DAZN Scrapped His Ring Entry At The Last Minute

Elsewhere, Danis also made a claim just before the fight that raised many questions amongst fans. Danis claimed that his original ring entrance for the fight had been pulled by promoter and broadcast DAZN. In a post on X, Danis said that the entrance had been pulled due to "fear of a lawsuit" and called the move "complete bullshit". However, Danis did not offer any additional details about the scrapped entrance.

Despite this, knowing Danis, there are a few things that could be likely guessed about it. It likely contained memes or images relating to Nina Agdal, especially because Agdal was in attendance for the fight. If this is the case, DAZN was likely wary about being added to Agdal's defamation suit. However, the entrance could have also contained references to Logan's father being a pedophile or Logan himself being a steroid user, both which would have landed the company a defamation suit. It remains to be seen if Danis will share details about the scrapped entrance at a later time.

