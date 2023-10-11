Dillon Danis Chokes Out OnlyFans Star Elle Brooke After She Asks Him To

Dillon Danis put OnlyFans model Elle Brooke in a rear naked choke at a Misfits Boxing event this week, causing her to go unconscious for a few seconds. Danis performed the MMA staple after Brooke, who has also found success as a celebrity boxer, asked if he could perform the move on her. As soon Brooke went down, Danis and several others carefully lowered her to the ground until she came to.

When she finally recovered, Brooke compared the experience to taking MDMA but said that it was "better than drugs". Danis was sporting a hat that read "I went on a date with Nina Agdal and all I got was this stupid hat" during the event. He is set to fight Logan Paul in DAZN's Prime Card in just three days. The fight will finally bring an end to their two-month feud. Paul enters as the heavy favorite, with -580 odds and an 85.3% likelihood of winning. 63% of public bets have been placed on Paul.

Danis Calls Out Jon Jones

However, choking out OnlyFans models isn't the only thing Danis has been up to. Clearly bored with just trolling Logan, the former Bellator fighter has been eyeing other targets as well. While his attacks against Logan Paul continue, Danis also took time this week to go after Jake Paul as well. "Jake isn't a real boxer; he's a loser, a lifelong JV athlete who hand-picks the exact opponents to make him look decent. He's a scam artist, just like Logan. Two little insecure boys deep down fronting with tattoos and false confidence," Danis wrote on X alongside a picture of Jake pulling a goofy face.

However, Danis also bizarrely decided to take aim at UFC champion Jon Jones in a separate post. "If there was a world record for dodging, @JonnyBones would be the undisputed champ. But against a real legend like me? Doubtful. Maybe when he's done playing dress-up as a fighter, he'll muster the courage to step into the big league. I'll be here, ready to give him a lesson in greatness." While there has been some criticism of Jones "dodging" fights, he's still one of the UFC's best fighters. Meanwhile, Danis hasn't fought in four years, has dodged multiple fights, and has never been invited to fight in the UFC.

