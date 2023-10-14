Jake Paul And Deji Trade Words Backstage At Prime Card

Jake Paul squared off with Deji backstage at the DAZN Prime Card event. "I would destroy you. If we fought again, I would absolutely beat you," Deji shot at Paul in a joint interview. "This is why I didn't come tonight. I didn't want to deal with all these people who got famous off of me," Paul shot back. Paul is expected to challenge KSI, Deji's brother, to fight. The two have been hinting at it for some time now. However, it will likely depend on how KSI fares against Tommy Fury. Paul beat Deji in an amateur fight way back in 2018.

However, both Paul and Deji are in Manchester to support their siblings. Jake is rooting for his brother Logan while Deji is backing his brother in the aforementioned fight against Fury. In recent weeks, Dillon Danis, who Logan is fighting, has taken a few shots at Jake. Jake isn't a real boxer; he's a loser, a lifelong JV athlete who hand-picks the exact opponents to make him look decent. He's a scam artist, just like Logan - two little insecure boys deep down fronting with tattoos and false confidence," Danis wrote on X last week alongside a picture of Jake pulling a goofy face.

Jake Paul Thinks KSI-Fury Ends In Round Four

As for the fights, Paul was pretty open about how he thinks KSI-Fury will go down. "Well, I think it's a win-win for [KSI]. He gets the money. Even if he loses, then it's like 'Okay, whatever. Me and Jake both lost to Tommy. Then, we can still fight.' But if he were to just fight me and I win, then it's like he's just, like, done. You know, let's just say that there's this chance that he clips Tommy with his wild style and catches him. It's boxing! I think Tommy TKOs him in the fourth round," Jake said of the fight.

Meanwhile, KSI has claimed that he doesn't think Fury is taking the fight seriously. The YouTuber's evidence for this was the Boxrec profile of Fury's latest sparring partner, Owen Kirk. Kirk is a 24-year-old fighter out of Morecambe, England who is 3-1-2 in his professional career. Kirk has drawn his last two fights and was presumably training with Fury in preparation for his October 21 bout in Liverpool. However, the young fighter clearly isn't the caliber of opponent that KSI would like to see those fighting against him training with.

