Dillon Danis Calls Logan Paul A “Dead Man Walking” Ahead Of Boxing Match

Dillon Danis has finally taken to social media for one last bout of trolling before he fights Logan Paul later today. "Make sure those lips don't come near me during the fight. I'm not trying to catch something," Danis wrote alongside a picture of Paul kissing his fiancee Nina Agdal. "I already won broke this fools face he’s a deadman walking," Danis boasted alongside a close-up of Paul's face with a small cut by his temple.

The cut stems from an incident earlier in the week. Chaos erupted at the pre-fight press conference between the pair. They were supposed to have a war of words inside a plexiglass booth. However, the event never got to that point. After a terse on-stage exchange, Paul appeared to throw a water bottle at Danis. Danis responded by appearing to throw his microphone at Paul. Furthermore, Paul appeared to be struck in the head by the object. The pair were swarmed by security personnel, who forced the fighters off in separate directions. Danis would later return to the stage, hugging the father of Tommy Fury as Fury and KSI exchanged words for their own press conference.

Danis Slams Fight For Broken Agreements

Meanwhile, Danis spent much of Friday voicing his displeasure about the fight conditions. He deemed the fight "bullshit" after a series of questionable decisions by Paul and Misfits Boxing. Paul reportedly weighed in at 11:40AM local time for the fight in England. According to Danis, that's nearly an hour after the boxing commission's weigh-in deadline. "The commission's rules state that weigh-ins are between 10 and 11. If you miss the 11 o'clock deadline, you've missed weight. I weighed in at 10:15, but Logan still hasn't. He missed the weight, but then called misfits and changed the rules to give himself an extra hour. We should be on an even playing field, he shouldn't get special treatment. He’s already got more juice than Tropicana. He missed the weight, plain and simple. They’re trying to handicap me as much as possible," Danis explained on X.

Danis reiterated the claims, stating that of Saturday morning local time, he still hadn't been drug tested. With the fight still on, Danis continued to post about the situation. "This fake commission is paid for by KSI and Misfits. They do whatever they say to get paid. This whole thing is a bunch of bullshit," Danis said. As people began to pile on Danis, claiming that he was trying to dodge another fight, Danis remained steadfast. "This isn’t complaining. What is fair is fair. No drug tests, breaking the weigh-in rules – I ain’t nobody’s bitch. I run the show. Fuck Logan Paul," he wrote.

