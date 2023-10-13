Drake Bets $850K On Logan Paul To Beat Dillon Danis Via KO

Drake is back in his betting ways, putting down $850K for Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis via KO. "Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores," the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his betting. According to the image, Drake will make a little over $1.35M if Paul comes through for him. The last time Drake bet on a Paul family event, he lost $250K. Drake had bet the amount on Nate Diaz beating Jake back in August.

However, Danis didn't take kindly to the bet, despite being the fight's heavy underdog. "850 on my head is disrespect," Danis wrote on X alongside a picture of him with Drake. At the time of writing, Paul is the heavy favorite, with an 85% chance of winning the fight and -580 odds. Furthermore, over 63% of public bets have been placed on Paul to beat Danis.

Logan Paul Addresses Press Conference Brawl

Meanwhile, Paul eventually took to X to address the brawl that occurred at the pair's press conference on Thursday. "Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher," Paul wrote. Chaos erupted at the pre-fight press conference between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. The pair were supposed to have a war of words inside a plexiglass booth. However, the event never got to that point. After a terse on-stage exchange, Paul appeared to throw a water bottle at Danis. Danis responded by appearing to throw his microphone at Paul. Furthermore, Paul appeared to be struck in the head by the object. The pair were swarmed by security personnel, who forced the fighters off in separate directions. Danis would later return to the stage, hugging the father of Tommy Fury as Fury and KSI exchanged words for their own press conference.

While Paul didn't make an immediate statement, Danis was quick to capitalize on the moment. Danis simply responded "Never mess with a gangster," to a tweet calling him out from Paul's IMPAULSIVE co-host. He also posted a video of Paul leaving the stage, adding the caption "Scurrying away like the little bitch he is."

