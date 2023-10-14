Dillon Danis Claims His Ring Entrance Was Scrapped Over Lawsuit Fears

Dillon Danis has claimed that his original ring entrance for his impending fight with Logan Paul has been pulled by promoter and broadcast DAZN. In a post on X, Danis said that the entrance had been pulled due to "fear of a lawsuit" and called the move "complete bullshit". However, Danis did not offer any additional details about the scrapped entrance.

Despite this, knowing Danis, there are a few things that could be likely guessed about it. It likely contained memes or images relating to Nina Agdal, especially because Agdal will be in attendance for the fight. If this is the case, DAZN was likely wary about being added to Agdal's defamation suit. However, the entrance could have also contained references to Logan's father being a pedophile or Logan himself being a steroid user, both which would have landed the company a defamation suit. It remains to be seen if Danis will share details about the scrapped entrance at a later time.

Read More: Dillon Danis Chokes Out OnlyFans Star Elle Brooke After She Asks Him To

Danis Calls Paul A "Dead Man Walking"

Meanwhile, earlier posts from Danis served as one last attempt to troll Paul. "Make sure those lips don't come near me during the fight. I'm not trying to catch something," Danis wrote alongside a picture of Paul kissing his fiancee Nina Agdal. "I already won broke this fools face he’s a deadman walking," Danis boasted alongside a close-up of Paul's face with a small cut by his temple and a partial black eye.

The cut stems from an incident earlier in the week. Chaos erupted at the pre-fight press conference between the pair. They were supposed to have a war of words inside a plexiglass booth. However, the event never got to that point. After a terse on-stage exchange, Paul appeared to throw a water bottle at Danis. Danis responded by appearing to throw his microphone at Paul. Furthermore, Paul appeared to be struck in the head by the object. The pair were swarmed by security personnel, who forced the fighters off in separate directions. Danis would later return to the stage, hugging the father of Tommy Fury as Fury and KSI exchanged words for their own press conference.

Read More: Drake Bets $850K On Logan Paul To Beat Dillon Danis Via KO

[via]