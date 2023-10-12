Dillon Danis Hits Logan Paul With Microphone During Press Conference Brawl: Watch

Chaos erupted at the pre-fight press conference between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. The pair were supposed to have a war of words inside a plexiglass booth. However, the event never got to that point. After a terse on-stage exchange, Paul appeared to throw a water bottle at Danis. Danis responded by appearing to throw his microphone at Paul. Furthermore, Paul appeared to be struck in the head by the object. The pair were swarmed by security personnel, who forced the fighters off in separate directions. Danis would later return to the stage, hugging the father of Tommy Fury as Fury and KSI exchanged words for their own press conference.

Paul is yet to make a statement on the incident and has not been seen since it went down. The last tweet on Paul's account is a joke about catching a predator after he brought out Chris Hansen at the press conference. Meanwhile, Danis simply responded "Never mess with a gangster," to a tweet calling him out from Paul's IMPAULSIVE co-host. He also posted a video of Paul leaving the stage, adding the caption "Scurrying away like the little bitch he is."

Read More: Dillon Danis Trolls Jake Paul, Calls Out Jon Jones

Dillon Danis Chokes Out OnlyFans Star

The incident comes a day after Danis made headlines for showing just how sharp his MMA skills are. Danis put OnlyFans model Elle Brooke in a rear naked choke at a Misfits Boxing open workout this week, causing her to go unconscious for a few seconds. Danis performed the MMA staple after Brooke, who has also found success as a celebrity boxer, asked if he could perform the move on her. As soon Brooke went down, Danis and several others carefully lowered her to the ground until she came to.

When she finally recovered, Brooke compared the experience to taking MDMA but said that it was "better than drugs". Danis was sporting a hat that read "I went on a date with Nina Agdal and all I got was this stupid hat" during the event. He is set to fight Logan Paul in DAZN's Prime Card in just three days. The fight will finally bring an end to their two-month feud. Paul enters as the heavy favorite, with -580 odds and an 85.3% likelihood of winning. 63% of public bets have been placed on Paul.

Read More: Dillon Danis Wants UFC Shot If He Beats Logan Paul

[via]