- SportsDillon Danis Claims His Ring Entrance Was Scrapped Over Lawsuit FearsDanis didn't say what was in his entrance package to get it pulled.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul And KSI To Headline October Boxing EventIt's a long-awaited return to the ring for both men.By Ben Mock
- SportsRyan Garcia Claps Back At Gervonta Davis Over $200K Tease: "You Hit [Women]"Ryan Garcia complained of only being offered $200K for a fight, and Gervonta Davis made fun of him. By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Brown, Logan Paul In “Serious Negotiations” For April Boxing MatchDAZN reportedly looking to air AB-Paul boxing match in April.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLogan Paul vs KSI Boxing Rematch Announced For NovemberPaul and KSI rematch scheduled for November 9 at Staples Center.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMeek Mill & Jay-Z's Roc Nation Team Up To Produce DAZN Doc About Anthony JoshuaThe documentary will follow Anthony Joshua's training leading up to his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr.By Aron A.
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Outboxes Daniel Jacobs To Unify All The Middleweight BeltsCanelo Alvarez bests "Brooklyn's Finest" to become the unified Middleweight champ of the world.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs: Odds, Streaming Info & MoreCanelo v Jacobs streaming via DAZN this Saturday.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Wants To Promote Kevin Hart's Boxing CareerDe La Hoya sees a big opportunity with Kevin Hart.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James To Produce Boxing Docuseries For DAZNLeBron is getting heavily involved in the media industry.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder To Defend Title On May 18 In BrooklynWilder to take on mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on May 18.By Kyle Rooney