Logan Paul And KSI To Headline October Boxing Event

Logan Paul and KSI will headline an October boxing event in Manchester, England. Titled “The PRIME card” after the pair’s energy drink, the two YouTubers will serve as joint headliners. However, they will not be fighting each other. This is likely the “upcoming fight” that Paul referred to during his recent beef with fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn. Paul currently trains out of Puerto Rico, where he lives alongside his brother.

Paul has not fought since a 2021 exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather. His sole professional fight was a loss to KSI in 2019. Paul has since become and up-and-comer in the WWE. Meanwhile, KSI comes off a no-contest decision against Joe Fournier earlier this year. While it looked like the YouTuber had won via knockout, a subsequent review showed that KSI had thrown an unintentional elbow. However, KSI is 3-0 in exhibition fights.

Paul And KSI To Headline Fight Card

“I’m fucking pumped, man,” Paul told ESPN. “It’s been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I’ve kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don’t train wrestling. I train boxing. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it’s not like I’m doing WWE training. I’ve been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I’m so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport.” Furthermore, Paul said he had already arranged his opponent for the match. However, he said it would be “premature” to announce them at this time.

Neither fighter’s opponent was announced alongside the event announcement. Furthermore, no undercard fights were announced either. However, the announcement did say that opponents would be announced soon. Previously, Paul said he would like to fight the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as part of the rumored Musk-Zuckerberg fight. At the time of writing, it is unknown whether the bouts at the event will be exhibition fights or professionally scored.

