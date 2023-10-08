KSI Slams Tommy Fury Over Final Sparring Partner, Says Boxer Isn’t Taking Their Fight Seriously

KSI has claimed that Tommy Fury isn't taking his preparations for their upcoming fight seriously. The YouTuber's evidence for this was the Boxrec profile of Fury's latest sparring partner, Owen Kirk. Kirk is a 24-year-old fighter out of Morecambe, England who is 3-1-2 in his professional career. Kirk has drawn his last two fights and was presumably training with Fury in preparation for his October 21 bout in Liverpool. However, the young fighter clearly isn't the caliber of opponent that KSI would like to see those fighting against him training with

KSI-Fury is the co-headliner for the DAZN Prime Card on October 14. The other main card fight is the much-hyped Paul-Danis, although at this point a lot of people are likely hoping that there's a way both of those fighters can lose. Most experts believe that KSI is overmatched for this fight with the 9-0 boxer. Potential future opponent Jake Paul, who lost to Fury earlier this year, belives the fight will end with a fourth-round knockout.

Tommy Fury Predicts Brutal Win

Meanwhile, Fury is very confident about his chances. "KSI will be lucky to get out of round one. I'm sick of playing games with these guys. He's going to get obliterated," Fury said in a recent interview. Fury has four wins by KO, including two in the first round. So there's precedent to say the least.

Fury's comments come a few weeks after KSI gave a very anime-esque monologue during a face-off between the two fighters. "When I beat you, with every year that you breathe, that day will be a constant reminder that you lost to a YouTuber. You can train all you want, it won't matter. Soon you will face reality and it will hurt you. You will be a disgrace for the Fury name and your boxing career will be destroyed when I'm through with you. You don't want this as much as I do, you don't need this as much as I do. No pressure, mate. I'll see you soon," KSI said before ending with his best villain laugh.

