Ryan Garcia Tells KSI To “Stop Speaking My Name” After Social Media Feud

Ryan Garcia tried to land a knockout blow on KSI following their recent Twitter feud. "KSI is so salty on me for no reason He can’t go the distance with me like he claimed. He’s a 7 head monster. Stop speaking my name. @KSI," Garcia wrote on X following a back-and-forth between the two men. KSI had come after Garcia after it was announced that Garcia's year-ending fight against Oscar Duarte would not be a pay-per-view event. After Garcia said he did not want to "rob his fans", implying an easy win for himself, KSI suggested he had already robbed his fans following his loss to Gervonta Davis earlier this year.

The two men traded barbs back and forth before Garcia finally told the YouTuber to step up or shut up. "If you want to fight me, let me know or stop speaking my name," Garcia wrote in a private message to KSI. The December 2 fight will also be Duarte's first since May. The Mexican-born fighter is 26-1-1 in his decade-long career.

KSI Versus Garcia?

It remains to be seen if KSI will actually challenge Garcia. However, first the YouTuber must overcome Tommy Fury. The two are scheduled to fight on October 14 as the co-headliner to the Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight. Of course, KSI-Fury has gotten much less attention compared the anctics of Paul and Danis.

However, KSI did go midly viral a few weeks ago after delivering an anime-level monologue to Fury. "When I beat you, with every year that you breathe, that day will be a constant reminder that you lost to a YouTuber. You can train all you want, it won't matter. Soon you will face reality and it will hurt you. You will be a disgrace for the Fury name and your boxing career will be destroyed when I'm through with you. You don't want this as much as I do, you don't need this as much as I do. No pressure, mate. I'll see you soon," KSI told a bemused Fury last month.

