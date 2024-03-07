Video Of Jake Paul Saying He Wouldn't Fight Mike Tyson Resurfaces

A video from 2020 of Jake Paul saying he wouldn't fight Mike Tyson has resurfaced after the pair announced a bout in July. "Look, I'm confident, but I'm not stupid. I would not go into the ring with them. Nah, no chance," the then 2-0 boxer told TMZ. Paul will fight Tyson in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and streamed live on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the July fight on social media to the surprise of the sporting world. The fight, which will likely be fought as an exhibition match, comes in the midst of Paul taking his boxing career more seriously. The last time that Tyson fought was an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix," said Gabe Spitzer, VP of Sports Nonfiction at Netflix. The event will be the latest sports offering from the streaming giant. There has been previously been the Netflix Slam for tennis and the Netflix Cup for an F1/PGA crossover.

However, not everyone is keen for the fight. KSI has taken aim at the recently announced fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. "50+ years old. No one wanted this…So sad to see man…," KSI wrote in response to the announcement. However, it's not the first time that KSI has gone after Paul. In December, KSI announced that he was no longer interested in fighting Paul after news broke alleging that Paul was yet to sell out his fight against Andre August. "Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore. I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol," KSI wrote on X. The smaller venue fight at an Orlando casino was being hailed by Paul as his way of proving his boxing credentials rather than his PPV draw ability.

Despite this, Paul is clearly looking beyond KSI at this point. Paul took aim at Canelo Alvarez after beating Ryan Bourland with a first-round TKO in Puerto Rico. "Hey, Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico; you're repping Mexico. So, it's Puerto Rico versus Mexico," Paul said. It's not the first time that Paul (9-1) has called out Alvarez (60-2-2). However, Canelo told the YouTuber-turned-boxer to "stay in his lane" the last time Paul made such a challenge.

