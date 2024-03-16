Logan Paul To Defend US Championship Title At Wrestlemania 40

Logan Paul will defend his US Championship WWE title at Wrestlemania 40 next month. The match, which will see Paul fight Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, was announced at this week's Smackdown. Paul, who had appeared on Smackdown to feud with Orton, was blindsided by the announcement. However, he appeared ready for the challenge. Do you think Paul will defend his title? Let us know in the comments.

Paul claimed the US crown against Rey Mysterio last November. It was an antic-filled match, which saw Paul utilize brass knuckles amongst other tools to take down the Mexican veteran. Paul's first title comes just over two years after he made his WWE debut. Furthermore, the title came in just his eighth pro wrestling match.

Logan Paul Reveals Rejected Fight With Mike Tyson, Calls Boxing Legend "Senile"

Elsewhere, Paul has revealed on his podcast that he rejected a fight with Mike Tyson. "He's too old. He's senile," Paul reasoned. The news comes just under a week after Netflix revealed that Logan's brother Jake would be fighting Tyson in July. Interestingly, Jake Paul had also previously spoken about not wanting to fight Tyson. "Look, I'm confident, but I'm not stupid. I would not go into the ring with them. Nah, no chance," the then 2-0 boxer told TMZ in 2020. It's unclear if Paul will attend his brother's fight later this year.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix," said Gabe Spitzer, VP of Sports Nonfiction at Netflix. The event will be the latest sports offering from the streaming giant. There has been previously been the Netflix Slam for tennis and the Netflix Cup for an F1/PGA crossover.

