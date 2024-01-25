Logan Paul Emotionally Recalls The Rock Dropping Him After Infamous Japan Video

Logan Paul bared his heart on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, telling John Cena about the impact that the Rock dropping him had on his psyche. "I knew I let my family down. I knew I let my fans down. But letting my idol down? That really hurt," Paul explained, the emotion in his voice tangible. What hurt even more, Paul explained, is that prior to The Rock dropping, the pair had been close and Paul considered the wrestler and actor a genuine acquaintance.

According to Paul, the inciting incident for The Rock dropping him was his infamous 2017 Japan vlog. Paul and his friends, who had been traveling Japan, decided to visit and film in Aokigahara, also known as the "Suicide Forest" due to the high rate of suicides that take place there. As part of Paul's vlog, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel, he filmed a recently deceased individual that he and his friends encountered. While Paul had been controversial prior to the video, the vlog was one of the first incidents that defined Paul as one of the site's most divisive creators. And from what Paul has now revealed, it appeared to cost him a relationship with one of his heroes.

Logan Paul Announces CryptoZoo Buyback

Elsewhere, Logan Paul recently announced a $2.3M CryptoZoo buyback, purchasing all Base Egg and Base Animal assets. The move will finally mean that investors who accused the influencer of running a crypto scam will be able to recoup their investment in the NFT video game project. In an accompanying statement, Paul said he had "only the best intentions" and that the game's aborted release was due to "regulatory hurdles that would need to be cleared that I did not originally understand".

Additionally, Paul announced a lawsuit against CryptoZoo's developers as well as Jake "Crypto King" Greenbaum. Paul has accused the two men of leaking classified information about the project, causing external traders to capitalize and devalue the market for ZOO tokens. Their actions, Paul alleges, sunk the project's market value from $130M to $26M. The defendants have not yet responded to Paul's allegations.

