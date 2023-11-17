Logan Paul’s Boxing Retirement Disputed By Brother Jake

Jake Paul has disputed his brother Logan's seeming retirement from boxing. “I don’t believe that. I don’t know when he’ll fight but he’s just got so much fight in him and he’s going into his athletic prime. I think he’s going to fight again for sure,” Jake told The MMA Hour.

Logan announced his retirement earlier this week during an interview on Fox. “Yeah, I think I’ve retired from boxing. I think I’ve done enough in the sport, going fully undefeated at 25-0. So yeah, I’m gonna be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing. Every company is going broke, so [I’m] a full-time wrestler," Logan told the show. It echoes comments that Logan made after he won the WWE US Championship. "I think I have to," Paul said of spending more time on WWE programming. "You're going to have to watch Raw. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king," Paul told ESPN.

Jake Paul Praised For Expanding Boxing's Audience

Meanwhile, boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward gave high praise for Jake Paul during a recent interview on TMZ. "I don't hate on it. The crossover stuff like what Jake Paul, Logan [Paul]is doing, [Francis] Ngannou just did, I respect it. That takes a lot of courage, takes a lot of heart. It actually brings a new audience, more eyeballs," Ward said, "and if the fanbase follows them over to boxing, then more power to 'em. I'm a fan of it, I appreciate it and I watch it." Ward said. Furthermore, he noted that he would be open to taking on one of the Paul Brothers in an exhibition fight.

The rise of non-traditional boxing has been a mixed bag. Jake Paul has talent but little desire to fight actual boxers. Logan is more interested in pursuing his wrestling career than in boxing. Furthermore, both his fight with Dillon Danis and KSI's fight with Tommy Fury was referred to as a "disgrace to boxing". However, then you have Francis Ngannou giving Tyson Fury "the toughest fight in a decade" and even receiving a WBC ranking out of it.

