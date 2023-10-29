Tyson Fury Defeats Francis Ngannou Via Split Decision Despite Knockdown

Tyson Fury was able to overcome a knockdown to defeat Francis Ngannou via split decision on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury secured tallies of 96-93 and 95-94 from two of the judges while Ngannou got one judge to tally 95-94. The loss for Ngannou marked his pro boxing debut in his first fight overall since January 2022.

“I might have come up short today, I might be wounded but I can bite, I'm just a fighter and I'm ready to fight any time soon,” he said afterward. “We can run it back soon and I'm sure I can do better. This was my first boxing match, I'm not making excuses but I can come back even stronger.”

Fury spoke about the fight afterward, praising Ngannou. “That definitely wasn’t in the script,” he said, as noted by The Athletic. “He’s a hell of a fighter and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward and was waiting for me to throw. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last ten years.” Of the knockdown specifically, he added: “I was caught behind the head for the knockdown. I got back up and got back to my boxing, I don’t know how close it was. I got the win and that’s what it is.”

With the win, Fury is set to compete for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Oleksandr Usyk. "It will be our next fight guaranteed," Fury said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fury's next bout on HotNewHipHop.

