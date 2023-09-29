Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk Agree To First Four-Belt Undisputed Heavyweight Fight

Sources have told ESPN that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed fight contracts for the winter. The fight, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, will be the first undisputed heavyweight fight in boxing's four-belt era. While a date has not been confirmed, the fight will take place on December 23 or in early January. The details will be further set after Fury fights Francis Ngannou in late October. Fury currently holds the WBC belt while Usyk holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

The fight is a renewal of a proposal from earlier this year. Fury and Usyk were originally scheduled for April of this year, with a fight slated for London's Wembley Stadium. However, the fight fell through at the last moment. Instead, Uysk fulfilled his mandatory WBA defense against Daniel Dubois in an August fight in Poland. Meanwhile, Fury has not fought since beating Derek Chisora in December.

Francis Ngannou Trains With Mike Tyson Ahead Of Tyson Fight

Meanwhile, Fury's next opponent has not been skimping on his training. Ngannou has been spotted training with former champion boxer Mike Tyson. Tyson has been helping Ngannou for his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury next month. The fight finally came about after a war of words between the two men and Ngannou's exit from the UFC. He is currently signed with the PFL, which gives him more freedom to pursue ventures such as the Fury fight.

However, even with the help of Tyson, there are few people who believe that Ngannou can actually beat Fury. Fury is widely considered one of the best active boxers in the world. Possessing a 33-0 record, Fury has long complained that his success has made it hard for him to actually schedule fights because no one wants to fight him. By the time these two fighters meet in the ring, it will have been 10 months since Fury's last fight. But Ngannou should serve as a decent warm-up to Fury's real showstopper of the year.

