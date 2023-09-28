Canelo Alvarez Tells Haters He’s Still “In His Prime”

Canelo Alvarez hit back at recent claims that he's over the hill. "I feel fresh. I feel in my prime," he told TMZ this week. Furthermore, Canelo revealed that he actually fought his last fight while injured. "I had a little injury on my hand [that was] slowing me down a little bit, but you will see Saturday night." This weekend, Canelo takes on Jermell Charlo in one of the hottest fights of the year. It's the first time in boxing's four-belt era that two reigning undisputed champions will face off. The bout is taking place at 185 lbs (super middleweight), which is a two-division jump for the junior middleweight Charlo.

There is history on the line for both fighters. If Canelo wins, he'll be the first boxer of the four-belt era to mount three consecutive defenses of a unified title. Meanwhile, Charlo could take Canelo's titles and become just the fourth boxer in history in a fight two divisions up. The other fighters who have achieved such a feat are Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Roy Jones Jr.. The fight goes down in Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo Has No Interest In Jake Paul

While few people are thinking about the future before this fight goes down, there is one person Canelo will never fight. After he beat Nate Diaz last month, Jake Paul attempted to call out Canelo. However, the veteran fighter has absolutely no interest in battling the internet personality. "My level is other level," Canelo told Mirror Fighting. "But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he's doing, and that's it. He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels. I think he needs to focus on what he's doing. He's doing good things."

Álvarez clarified, stating that Paul needs to continue fighting people like Diaz for the being. Paul is 7-1 in his professional boxing career. However, only one of those fights, his sole loss, has come against an experienced professional boxer. His other six fights have been against a YouTuber and four MMA fighters. Previously, Álvarez said "I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money," in 2020 when discussing the Paul Brothers with TMZ.

