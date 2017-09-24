jermell charlo
- SportsCam'ron Goes Off On Jermell Charlo For "Trash" Canelo Alvarez FightCam'ron did not have a good time at the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Dominates Jermell Charlo In Lopsided VictoryCharlo avoided the KO but was no match for Canelo.By Ben Mock
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Tells Haters He's Still "In His Prime"Canelo is more than ready for Charlo this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsJermell Charlo Drops Massive Bet On Crawford-Spence Jr. FightCharlo is very confident that Spence Jr. can stay undefeated.By Ben Mock
- NewsWoah Vicky Is Training With Jermell Charles To Prep For Bhad Bhabie Boxing MatchWoah Vicky is really serious about this. By Aron A.
- SportsJermall Charlo Wants To Box Canelo Alvarez After Tonight's World Title BoutJermall & Jermell Charlo are identical twins both with World Title fights this evening.By Devin Ch
- SportsJermell Charlo Will Take Legal Action Over Alleged Racial ProfilingThe Boxing Champ vows to sue NY gym over alleged racist incident.By Devin Ch
- SportsBoxing Champion Jermell Charlo Videotapes Alleged Racist IncidentBoxer Jermell Charlo alleges racial discrimination at a New York gym.By Devin Ch
- SportsTwitter Reacts to Jermell Charlo's Knockout in First Round Against Erickson LubinCharlo delivers a KO in the first round.By Milca P.
- SportsLil Wayne's Young Money Sports Signs Boxer Champion Jermell CharloLil Wayne adds another high-caliber name to his Young Money sports roster.By Matt F